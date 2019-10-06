A stop check by officers from the Road Safety Team has led to a man being charged with eight offences

On Thursday 31 March 2021, officers acting on information that a car was being driven by a person without insurance or a licence stopped the car in London Road, Dover.

They arrested the driver and it is alleged that an officer was assaulted during the arrest.

The suspect then became ill in custody and was taken to hospital where it is alleged he became abusive to staff. He further assaulted an officer upon his return to custody.

Kyle Toptalo, 31, of Devonshire Road, Dover, has since been charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, obstructing police and using threatening, abusive and insulting words with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.

He was also charged with driving without a licence, driving without insurance, possession of Cannabis, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

Upon charge he was bailed to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on 20 May 2021.