Have you seen wanted Thomas Atkinson ? Do not approach call 999

Officers in Rotherham are asking the public to help them locate wanted man Thomas Atkinson.

Atkinson, 24, is wanted in connection with burglary, harassment, and two incidents in which members of the public were threatened with a knife.

The offences are reported to have happened between December 2020 and January 2021.

Atkinson is known to have links to the Kimberworth area and is thought to be actively evading police.

He is described as white and often has a beard and facial hair.

If you have any information about Atkinson’s whereabouts, then please contact police on 101 or use their online reporting portal.