The two bodies which were recovered from a house in Troon Avenue, Dundee,  have now been formally identified as Bennylyn Burke, 25, and her daughter Jellica, 2

Bennylyn and Jellica’s family have been updated and are being supported by police family liaison officers.

Officers in Dundee attended a property on Troon Avenue around 3.20pm on Friday, 5 March, 2021, as part of an enquiry into the disappearance of Bennylyn and two children who had been reported missing from South Gloucestershire on Monday, 1 March, 2021.

On Monday, 8 March, 2021, a 50-year-old man appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court charged with the murders of Bennylyn and Jellica.