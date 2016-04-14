A man has been jailed for five years, with a two-year extended licence period following a stabbing in Carlisle

Llewellyn Newth, 44, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court for the following offences; wounding with intent, possessing a bladed article in public without good reason, and a separate offence of Actual Bodily Harm which was committed during an unconnected incident.

Newth, of Currock Road, Carlisle, pleaded guilty to section 18 GBH and possession of a bladed article.

Officers were called to an incident near to the Hollywood Bowl in Currock just after 10pm on 28th October. Four men were walking towards the city centre when a silver BMW passed close to them. The driver, Newth, reversed and got out of the vehicle before approaching the group and wounding one of them on their arm.

Newth was arrested a short time later at his home address by officers following an area search for the suspect’s vehicle.

Detective Constable Lisa Atkinson, North Cumbria Crime and Safeguarding Team, said:

“We are pleased that Newth has received a custodial sentence for his actions. The victim in this incident had done little to aggrieve Newth, however was stabbed in the arm.

“Thankfully the victim in this case did not suffer a more serious injury, however this does not dilute the seriousness of Newth’s actions. Using a knife can result in the loss of someone’s life.

“Newth now has time to reflect on his actions, away from our communities.”