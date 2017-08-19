A man and boy have been sentenced to prison following a stabbing in High Wycombe

Romario Hale, aged 18, of Hennerton Way in High Wycombe, and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Oxford Crown Court on Wednesday (31/3) where they pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.

Hale was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison for GBH, and nine months imprisonment for carrying a bladed article which he will serve concurrently.

The 17-year-old boy was sentenced to six years in prison for GBH and one year imprisonment for possession of a bladed article, which will be served concurrently.

This relates to an incident that took place on 7 September 2020 on Easton Street in High Wycombe in which Hale and another teenage boy chased down a man in his twenties and stabbed him several times, resulting in serious injuries which he survived following emergency surgery.

They were charged on 11 September 2020 and convicted on 15 February 2021.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Gill Fox, based at High Wycombe police station said: “This was an unprovoked and vicious attack which occurred late morning on a busy street in High Wycombe Town Centre causing distress to members of the public witnessing this incident.

“The seriousness of this incident cannot be underestimated and the sentencing reflects the gravity of offence committed. I would like to thank the members of the public who helped the victim and who came forward to support the police investigation.”