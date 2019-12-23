A knife attacker who headbutted a man before stabbing him twice during an incident in Cinderhill was caught as he tried to leave the area in a taxi

The victim, who is aged in his 30s, had just got out of his van after finishing work when he heard a man and a woman arguing in Wareham Close.

As he started to walk away from his van he heard smashing sound coming from the couple’s direction. He looked over and saw a smashed mobile phone on the floor.

After he walked off he heard 19-year-old Jaden Scott shouting at him and as he carried on walking down the driveway towards his house, Scott was still shouting at him.

When the victim turned around he saw that Scott had stepped onto his drive and he was shouting and swearing at him.

As he approached Scott, to try to get him to leave his property, he was headbutted. Concerned over what he would do next he grabbed Scott and pushed him away.

During the struggle he managed to push him down the road but then Scott reached down towards his sock and pulled out a knife.

The victim turned around and started to run towards his house but Scott chased after him. The man managed to get about half way up his drive when he lost his balance and fell over.

He turned onto his back and curled up with his arms and legs to protect himself as Scott lunged at him with the knife.

He felt what felt like a hard punch to his upper thigh but the realised he’d been stabbed. As he was rolling on the floor Scott continued to wave the knife towards him before stabbing him to his body.

The victim managed to get to his feet, grabbed Scott in a bear hold and took hold of the knife in an attempt to disarm him.

They struggled with the knife before he kicked Scott away who then stumbled off.

Scott, of Oak Drive, Eastwood, was quickly arrested by police nearby after getting into a taxi following the attack which happened at about 5.20pm on 2 March 2020.

He went on plead guilty to charges of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife in a public place.

He was jailed for four years and four months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing today (Wednesday 31 March 2021).

The victim was taken to hospital following the incident and received stitches before he was discharged.

Detective Sergeant Julian Eminson-Ferry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a vicious attack which could easily have resulted in far more serious injuries.

“I am pleased that Scott has received a custodial sentence for this violence and hope it brings some sense of closure for the victim which now allows him to move on with his life.

“The force takes reports of knife crime extremely seriously and we acted quickly to make an arrest in connection with this incident.

“Violence of this kind is unacceptable and I’d like to reassure people that we remain committed to driving down knife crime even further in our communities.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to remove dangerous weapons off our streets and take robust action against anyone believed to be involved in violent crime.”