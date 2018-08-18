A man has been sentenced for a drug offence, which occurred in Oxford

Merlando Stapleton, aged 29, of Balfour Road, was sentenced on Tuesday 23 March to four years’ imprisonment following a hearing at Oxford Crown Court.

At a previous hearing, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A, namely crack cocaine.

Stapleton was also subject to the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and two mobile phones.

On 10 March 2021, Stapleton was stopped by officers in Hanney Road, Steventon. When officers searched his car, they discovered a quantity of drugs.

He was arrested the same day and charged on 11 March.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Christopher Hillier, of the Oxford Stronghold team, said: “I am satisfied that Stapleton has been sentenced and has been prevented from dealing drugs to our local communities.

““Through our Stronghold campaign, we are committed to working in partnership to tackle serious organised crime and exploitation.

“We need and appreciate the support of the public with this and would always ask you to report any information you have about drugs in our communities to police.

“You can do this by calling 101 or making a report online, or report anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”