One person has been arrested and 22 people were given tickets following a large car meet which took place in Chelmsford and Thurrock

Officers from Essex Police became aware of a group involving up to 450 cars which initially congregated in the car park of Sainsbury’s in Chelmsford before moving to the Manorway in Thurrock.

Local policing officers, road police units, and officers from the Operational Support Group attended each location to disperse the group and they left county at around 11.50pm.

When they tried to return in the early hours of this morning to another site in Chelmsford, officers dispersed them.

In total one person was arrested and 22 fines were given tickets, which means points on their licence, for offences such as speeding and careless driving.

A number of other people received formal warnings that similar behaviour in future would result in their car being seized.

Chief Inspector Richard Melton, District Commander for Thurrock, said: “We acted quickly to deal with this challenging situation which involved a meet consisting of a very large number of vehicles.

“These events do pose a danger to the public as there is often an element who will be driving anti-socially and dangerously.

“Only a few years ago a young woman had to have part of her leg amputated after being hit by a motorbike and an illegal meet.

“Our roads policing teams continue to work to tackle street racing, dangerous driving, and anti-social driving because we know the risk it poses and the harm it can cause.

“The sheer number of vehicles involved posted a challenge to our officers but we had additional resources available to deal with it and were able to do so without anyone being injured.

“An organised meet like this is also a clear and blatant breach of the Government’s Covid-19 regulations.

Chief Insp Melton added that we continue to work with our partners to make this kind of activity more difficult to carry out.

He said: “Our partners at Thurrock Council have put additional measures in place, such as a public space protection order (PSPO) which give us increased powers to deal and disperse these events.

"We will continue to work with them to keep you safe on our roads and in our communities."