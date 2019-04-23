Gritting alert: Monday 5th April gritters will be treating all primary routes from 10pm this evening due to minimum expected road surface temperatures of -1.7c overnight.
Gritting alert as temperatures expected to fall in Kent
24 mins ago
1 Min Read
