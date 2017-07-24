Pensioner remains unaccounted after serious house fire in Exeter

In the early hours of Monday 5th April, firefighters from the Devon and Somerset Fire & Rescue Service along with officers from Devon & Cornwall Police, attended the scene of a fire in Beacon Heath, Exeter. Extensive fire damage has been caused to the property and the building assessed as unsafe to enter at this time.

An 89 year old female resident remains unaccounted for and a police cordon remains in place. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with any relevant information is asked to contact police by e-mailing [email protected] or by phone on 101 qutoing log 58 05/04/21.