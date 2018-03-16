Six people have been charged with offences following protests in central London on Saturday, 3 April

Lucie Nduhirane, 34 of West India Dock Road, E14 has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 19 April.

Michael Thompson, 39 of Elderfield Road, E5 has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 20 April.

Pippa Roikonen, 30 of Queens Road, SE15 has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 20 April.

Tania McCleary, 23 of Palmerston Road, W3 has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 20 April.

Samuel Roberts, 31 of Bowditch, SE8 has been charged with highway obstruction and obstructing a constable and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 20 April. Estella Moreno, 24 of Reginald Street, Luton has been charged with obstructing a constable and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 20 April.

One person has been issued with a penalty notice for a public order offence.

Nine people have been reported for fines under the Health Protection Regulations.

19 people have been either bailed or released under investigation; 72 people – the vast majority of whom were arrested for breach of the peace – have been released with no further action.