Family pay emotional tribute to two-week old baby killed in Brownhills collision

A two-week-old baby killed after his pram was hit by a car in Brownhills has been named by his family as Ciaran Leigh Morris.

A BMW is understood to have been involved in a collision with another car in High Street before striking his pram at around 4pm.

The young boy was being pushed along the pavement by family at the time and suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital but nothing could be done to save him.

In an emotional tribute released today, Ciaran’s parents said: “Mommy’s and Daddy’s hearts will always ache, we love you more than anything.

“We didn’t get to keep you for long but we are happy we had the chance to meet you, look after you and call you our son.

“Fly high angel.”

Sergeant Mark Crozier, from our serious collision investigation unit, said: “We’ve all been left numb by the sad death of Ciaran. He was just two-weeks-old and his life has been tragically taken away.

“To see the loss of someone so young is difficult for us as officers, but we know the pain is even greater for Ciaran’s family.

“We’ll be doing all we can to support them while also trying to establish what happened leading to the collision.

“I would ask people to please respect the family at this sad time and allow them the privacy to grieve.”

A 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving remains in custody at this time. A passenger from the BMW and the occupants of the other vehicle are helping with the ongoing enquiry.

We’re still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have dash cam footage, either before or at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information can contact us via [email protected], via Live Chat or by calling 101.