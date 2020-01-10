Witnesses to a serious collision in Swanley are being urged to come forward

The incident happened on Lower Road at the junction with Bower Road, at 8.55pm on Easter Sunday.

A man in his 50s suffered serious injuries when the blue BMW 118i he was driving left the carriageway and collided with a garden wall.

He is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in London.

Anyone who saw the collision or who has dashcam or CCTV footage is encouraged to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 quoting reference RY/DC/028/21. You can also email [email protected].