A man has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a two-week-old baby boy in Brownhill

Ciaran Leigh Morris was being pushed along the pavement by family at the time and suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital but nothing could be done to save him.
James Paul Davis, aged 34, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while uninsured, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failure to report a collision.
Davis, who is from Walsall, has been remanded in police custody to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow morning (6 April).