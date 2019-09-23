A man who died in a fatal road crash near Oban on Friday afternoon has now been identified

He has been named as 62-year-old John Campbell Dickson, from Doune.

The crash happened around 3.20pm on Friday, 2 April, 2021 on the A85, east of Connel when a black Kawasaki motorbike collided with a black Mitubishi Outlander.

Mr Dickson was taken to Lorne and Islands District and General Hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The road was closed for around nine hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses, and are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a white Transit-type van who was in the area when the incident occurred.

Inspector Archie McGuire, of Police Scotland’s Argyll & West Dunbartonshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to Mr Dickson’s family at this difficult time.

“We wish to speak to anyone with information surrounding this crash, specifically the driver of the white Transit-type van, who we believe may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cam footage of the area to please come forward.