A man who died in a fatal road crash near Oban on Friday afternoon has now been identified

He has been named as 62-year-old John Campbell Dickson, from Doune.
The crash happened around 3.20pm on Friday, 2 April, 2021 on the A85, east of Connel when a black Kawasaki motorbike collided with a black Mitubishi Outlander.
Mr Dickson was taken to Lorne and Islands District and General Hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.
The road was closed for around nine hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place.
Officers are still appealing for witnesses, and are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a white Transit-type van who was in the area when the incident occurred.
Inspector Archie McGuire, of Police Scotland’s Argyll & West Dunbartonshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to Mr Dickson’s family at this difficult time.
“We wish to speak to anyone with information surrounding this crash, specifically the driver of the white Transit-type van, who we believe may be able to assist with our enquiries.
“I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cam footage of the area to please come forward.
“Local officers can be contacted via 101, quoting reference number 2350 of 2/04/21.”