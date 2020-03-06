A man has been charged after an elderly woman was robbed in Whitefield after coming home from having her Covid-19 injection

At 8.55am on Sunday 28 March a woman in her 70s was robbed of her mobile phone and bank card on Rectory Green, Whitefield.

A short time later a man believed to be the offender resisted arrest by attending officers, he then escaped and police launched a public appeal.

Lovemore Mandega of Church Drive, Prestwich has been charged with robbery and two counts of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest.