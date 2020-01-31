Claire was last seen at 6.30pm going for a local walk on 5th April. She is 5ft 5′, average build, brown hair, beige jumper and jeans. If you have seen her, please ring Police on 999, quote ref 905 05/04.
Claire Matchett aged 49 is missing from #Dawlish
3 hours ago
1 Min Read
