Officers investigating a sexual assault at Worksop railway station have released a CCTV image in connection with the incident

At just before 6.30pm on Saturday 13 March, the victim was stood waiting for a bus replacement service at the station when she was approached by a man who began speaking to her before sexually assaulting her.

The victim then walked to the parked bus to get away from the man.

It is believed the man was travelling to Barnsley via Sheffield from Worksop station.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 544 of 13/03/21.