A suspected thief has been arrested after an electric wheelchair was stolen from outside an address in Gillingham

Officers have now returned the wheelchair to its rightful owner, who requires it to move around independently and discovered it was missing after it had been left outside a property in Junction Road.

The theft was reported to Kent Police at around 12.50pm on Sunday 4 April 2021. On the following evening, officers investigating the incident attended an address in the Chatham area, linked to a suspicious vehicle. The wheelchair was located in a nearby garage and a 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft. He remains in custody.