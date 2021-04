Police were called at approximately 9.37pm on Monday, 5 April to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Romford Road, E15.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and the pedestrian a 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. His next of kin has been informed.

A 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs. He remains in custody at an east London police station.