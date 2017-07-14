Man dies after crashing van into railings in Portsmouth

Police in Portsmouth of launch an investigation following a fatal collision on London Road in Portsmouth this afternoon.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary paramedics from South Central ambulance service and Hampshire and Isle of Wight fire rescue service were called to the incident that happened on Tuesday afternoon.

Forensic scene collision investigators are carrying out examinations of the vehicle and road surfaces after the man is understood to have had a medical episode before colliding with barriers.

Despite efforts of emergency services the man is understood have passed away.

Road closures and surrounding roads are likely to be closed for a number of hours to assist in police investigation work drivers are advised to seek alternative routes