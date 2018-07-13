A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Plumstead

Vasile Bratu, 39 of no fixed address was arrested on Sunday, 4 April on suspicion of murder. He was charged on Tuesday, 6 April and will appear in custody at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 7 April.

The charge relates to the death of a 50-year-old woman at a residential address in the early hours of Sunday, 4 April at Ravine Grove, SE18. Confirmation that all next of kin have been informed and formal identification awaits.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command investigate.