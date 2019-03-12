Three men have been jailed for their part in the rape and robbery of two women who were attacked in their own home in Hackney

The men appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, 12 February where they were convicted of rape and robbery offences. They were sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, 6 April as follows:

Edmilson Caimanque, 24 of St. Olaves Road, Newham, was found guilty of two counts of rape and two counts of robbery – he was sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment for rape and nine years’ imprisonment for robbery – all sentences to run concurrently.

Adilson Mendes-Namdja-Uare, 23 of Lincoln Road, Newham, was found guilty of two counts of robbery and was sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment.

David Fonseca, 27 of Romford Road, Stratford, was found guilty of one count of rape and two counts of robbery – he was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for rape and nine years’ imprisonment for robbery – all sentences to run concurrently.

An investigation was launched after police were called by a nurse at a sexual health clinic on Thursday, 13 June 2019 after a patient reported that she had been raped.

The woman informed officers that there was also a second victim who was located by officers.

On the evening of Wednesday, 12 June 2019 at around11pm three men, armed with knives and an axe, broke into the victims’ home and raped them.

After the attack, the defendants stole £1,250 in cash and a mobile phone. The men then left the scene.

An investigation was launched and both women were taken for a medical examination at The Haven.

DNA evidence subsequently linked Caimanque to both rapes and a further review of phone data showed him to be within the vicinity of the scene at the time of the incident.

CCTV enquiries identified two further people of interest. Following a review of mobile phone activity, both Mendes-Namdja-Uare and Fonseca were identified as suspects. Forensic evidence also linked Fonseca to one of the rapes.

Later analysis of phone activity and movement showed both had been at the same place at the time of the incident.

Caimanque and Mendes-Namdja-Uare were arrested at their respective home addresses on the morning of 9 July 2019. A search of both properties recovered identifiable clothing linking them to the scene. Fonseca was arrested two days later on 11 July.

All three men appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Friday, 12 February where they were convicted and remanded in custody to await sentence.

Detective Sergeant Adam Knott from the Met’s Central East Public Protection unit, said: “These men attacked two women who were sleeping in what should have been the safety of their own home.

“The evidence gathered, during what was an extremely complex and detailed investigation, led to the identification of all three defendants.

“The conviction and subsequent sentencing of these men is testament to the bravery of the two women who were attacked and I commend them for coming forward to report these horrendous crimes.

“The resulting sentence against these dangerous offenders may well have prevented other women from being harmed.”

+ Anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence can find specific information on our website. The page also includes information about agencies and charities that can offer support.