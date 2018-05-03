Detectives investigating the murder of 22-year-old Calvin Bungisa in April 2019 have renewed their appeal for members of the public to come forward with information

Calvin’s family said: “We are, as a family, still devastated after Calvin’s murder two years ago. Calvin’s mother is in constant pain and feels like she is living in a nightmare.

“We cannot begin to move on until justice is brought to those who committed this brutal crime. We appeal to anyone who knows anything to come forward to the police.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell, who leads the investigation, said: “I am hoping that with the passing of two years, people who didn’t feel able to come forward at the time of Calvin’s murder may now feel that they can be of assistance.

“My officers are waiting to hear what those people have to tell us, either directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers, but either way, I urge anyone who can help us identify and apprehend a murderer from our streets to do the right thing and share what they know.

Speaking directly to Calvin’s friends, DCI Cranwell said: “Please do the right thing by your friend, let us know what happened that night, do it anonymously if you need to, but please do get in touch and help us to bring some peace to Calvin’s grieving family. Remember, Crimestoppers do not work for the police, they don’t keep a record of your IP address and they won’t even ask for your name.”

A call was made to police at approximately 8.30pm on Monday, 1 April 2019 to a report of a stabbing in Grafton Road at the junction with Vicar’s Road, NW5. Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and found 22-year-old Calvin Bungisa with multiple stab injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.01pm and a murder investigation was launched.

Detectives believe that four male suspects ran out of Vicar’s Road and chased Calvin down Grafton Road before the fatal attack took place. The suspects then ran back into Vicar’s Road and got into a dark coloured VW Bora to escape, which drove off in the direction of Weedington Road. Hours later officer’s found the car burnt out in Court Gardens.

Three CCTV clips first issued by officers in 2020 illustrate three different scenes from that incident, each featuring the car believed to have been used by Calvin’s murderers to flee the scene in Kentish Town.

The first clip shows the dark coloured VW Bora driving along Grafton Road, close to the scene of murder, the second clip shows the car fleeing the scene at speed and dangerously driving through a red traffic light. The third clip was taken hours later as the vehicle was driven to Court Gardens where it was to be burnt out.

Calvin’s next of kin continue to be supported by specialist officers.

DCI Cranwell added: “Time has not dulled our commitment to establish the facts relating to this murder and identify and apprehend those responsible for taking Calvin away from his loved ones.

“The flow of information from the community has naturally slowed over the past two years, but it is my sincere hope that the reissue of the CCTV clips and the renewed appeal may compel someone to come forward now and tell us what they know.

“There is a strong possibility that Calvin’s murder was gang related which means there is a good chance that a number of people know what happened that night, and more importantly, know who is responsible.

“There were a group of young men who we know were with Calvin before he was murdered and we remain very keen to speak with them.”

There is a current Crimestoppers reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to the conviction of Calvin’s murderers. To be eligible for the reward the information must be provided to police via the independent charity Crimestopers.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on 1 July 2019 and later released under investigation.

Five males were interviewed under caution; two in 2019, two in June 2020 and one in August 2020.

The investigation remains live and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Incident Room on 020 8721 4054 or call police on 101 quoting CAD7273/1Apr. Alternatively, to remain anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 – they will not ask your name or trace your call.