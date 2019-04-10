A man charged with causing death by dangerous driving has appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday and has been remanded in custody pending his appearance at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 4 May

James Paul Davis, aged 34 from Walsall, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while uninsured, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failure to report a collision.

Two-week-old Ciaran Leigh Morris died in hospital shortly after a collision between two cars resulted in a BMW hitting his pram in Brownhills High Street on Easter Sunday.

Sergeant Mark Crozier, from our serious collision investigation unit, said: “We are continuing to investigate the circumstances leading to the tragic death of Ciaran and we have specialist officers in touch with his parents to keep them updated with any new developments.

“I would ask people to please respect their privacy at this sad time and please refrain from speculation which may add to their grief.”

The BMW was abandoned at the scene, however a 34-year-old man called police a short time later and was subsequently arrested.

Police are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have dash cam footage, either before or at the time of the collision.