A further 20 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the UK\’s coronavirus death toll to 126,882

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 150,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.

As of 9am on Tuesday, there have been a further 2,379 positive tests in the UK, bringing the total of infections since the start of the pandemic to 4,364,529.

A trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on children has been paused while the UK’s medicines regulator investigates a possible link with rare blood clots in adults.

Prof Andrew Pollard from the University of Oxford told the BBC there were no safety concerns with the trial itself, but its scientists were waiting for further information.

Around 300 volunteers signed up.

Italy reported 421 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 296 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,767 from 10,680 the day before.

Some 112,962 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 102,795, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 111,747 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.69 million cases to date.

France’s hospital system is under heavy pressure from the pandemic, with the number of people treated in intensive care units for COVID-19 at the highest in almost a year, even though the country has just entered its third lockdown.

The health ministry reported on Tuesday that the number of people in ICUs with COVID-19 had increased by 193 over 24 hours to 5,626, a peak since April 20 2020, when France was in its first March-May 2020 lockdown.