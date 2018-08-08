A man from Rugby has been jailed following an investigation into the supply of heroin and crack cocaine

Joseph Shallcross, 25, of Murray Road appeared at Warwick Crown Court last week to be sentenced after pleading guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Last week’s result follows an investigation that began on 9 March when officers from Rugby Proactive CID spotted Shallcross dealing drugs while they were on plain clothed patrol in Spring Street, Rugby.

Officers found Shallcross at his home and a search of the property led to heroin and crack cocaine being seized.

At last week’s court hearing, Shallcross was sentenced to three years and nine months imprisonment.

Detective Constable Tom Quinlan from Rugby Proactive CID said: “We are really pleased with this result; it sends a clear message we will not tolerate drug dealing and we will target anyone supplying drugs on the streets of Rugby.

“If anyone has concerns or information about drug dealing in their local area, please don’t hesitate to report it to us on 101. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”