Over 550 knives handed in via Forever Amnesty bins across Greater Manchester

Greater Manchester’s Deputy Mayor for Policing, Crime, Criminal Justice and Fire, Bev Hughes, said: “GMP’s knife amnesty achieved fantastic results when it was launched last autumn and it’s really encouraging to see this number of knives safely handed into police over the past few months as result of this ongoing campaign. In Greater Manchester, we are committed to getting weapons off our streets and to strong enforcement action where necessary. However, policing activity alone is not enough. We need to understand the reasons why people carry and use knives in the first place, and use evidence, insight and data to intervene early and reduce violent crime and its consequences over the longer term.

“In order to do this, agencies and professionals in health, education, criminal justice and the VCSE sector have come together in the Greater Manchester Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) to share experiences and data, and to engage with communities and young people in particular. As outlined in our recently launched Serious Violence Action Plan, the VRU is investing £500,000 in a community-led pilot that will be rolled out later in the year and will allow residents and VSCE organisations in six Greater Manchester districts to develop place-based approaches and solutions to tackling serious violence in their communities.”

The Greater Manchester Violence Reduction Unit was set up in 2019, with funding from the Home Office, to bring together police, local authorities, youth services, health, education and schools, as well as other criminal justice partners, to tackle serious violence.

Partners are engaging with schools to increase awareness of the consequences of getting involved in violent crime, identifying and working with young people at risk, and developing a community-led approach to prevention and early intervention.

Alongside this, police are carrying out targeted enforcement activity to seize weapons, intercept the illegal purchase of weapons and provide reassurance to communities affected by violent crime

If you have concerns about someone you know or care about who is carrying or hiding a knife, or if you are aware that knives are being concealed in your community, call the Police on 101