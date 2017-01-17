Appeal for Dash Cam Footage after 4-Year-Old Injured in Collision

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage following a collision in Middlesbrough.

The collision happened around 3:40pm on Saturday 3rd April on Cumberland Road, Middlesbrough, involving a silver Ford Fiesta and a 4-year-old boy.

The boy was taken to James Cook University Hospital with minor head injuries and he was detained for observation.

The driver, a woman aged in her fifties, was arrested in connection with the incident and was later released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch. Footage can be directly uploaded here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/…