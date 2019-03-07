Thames Valley Police has launched a murder investigation in Wendover after a pensioner was found dead in a half million pound property

Officers were called to Aylesbury Road, Wendover at around 5.25pm today (6/4) to reports of an assault within a property.

Sadly, a 77-year-old man died at the scene after sustaining serious injuries.

His next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specialist officers.

A man, aged 36, from Aylesbury has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Investigating officer Detective Superintendent, Kevin Brown of the Major Crime Team, said: “Firstly, I would like to give my condolences to the family and friends of the man who has sadly died.

“We are currently in the very early stages of this investigation.

“The people involved were known to each other and an arrest has been made.

“There will be some disruption in the area over the next few days as the investigation continues.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank the local community for their co-operation and patience at this time.

“If you have any information you think could help the investigation, please contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or making a report online using the reference number 43210144403.