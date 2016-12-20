Bus driver escapes serious injury after stolen vehicle ploughs into the side of his bus after high speed police chase

At approximately 02:45hrs on Wednesday, 7 April officers attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle on Acton High Street.

The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was authorised. It subsequently collided with a bus travelling along Uxbridge Road, near to the junction with Hamilton Road.

The driver of the bus was treated for minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft offences and they remain in custody at a west London police station.

Enquiries are ongoing.