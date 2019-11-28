A body found in a pond in Essex has been confirmed as London student Richard Okorogheye

The 19-year-old, who had sickle cell disease, had not been seen by his family since 22 March when he left their home in Ladbroke Grove.

Officers searching for the Oxford Brookes student found a body in a pond in Epping Forest on Monday evening.

Police said Mr Okorogheye’s family had been informed and were being supported by specially trained officers.

Mr Okorogheye’s death is being treated as unexplained. Police do not believe anyone else was involved.

A post-mortem found no evidence of physical trauma or assault.

The cause of death is pending whilst further investigations are carried out.

Det Supt Danny Gosling said: “My deepest sympathies go out to Richard’s family at this incredibly difficult time.

“This was not the outcome that any of us had hoped for.