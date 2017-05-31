The RSPCA is appealing for information after an eight foot long python was found on a farm in the Merthyr area

A member of the public found the reticulated python on 18 March on land near woodlands, in Troedyrhiw. They then handed the snake into one of RSPCA’s clinics in Merthyr.

Dave Milborrow, an RSPCA inspector said: “Finding a snake this big out in the open must be a bit of a shock!

“This isn’t the biggest a python can get, females can grow up to 28ft long so this python is a little one compared to how long they can grow.

“While they’re not venomous, they can still bite and constrict. These snakes require expert knowledge to keep them safely.

“We don’t know if this snake escaped or was abandoned, so we’re keen to find out more – and also get them home if they have escaped.”

Snakes can be microchipped and the RSPCA said it recommends that owners ask their vet to do this, so that snakes can be easily reunited if lost and found.

The snake has been transferred to a specialist keeper, where it will be kept if the owner isn’t found.