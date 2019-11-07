A dangerous driver has been jailed after he mowed down a teenage student in a hit-and-run and left her to die alone in the middle of the road

Mohammed Youssaf has been sentenced to 30 months behind bars for ploughing in to 18-year-old Emma Guilbert as she walked through Fenham in November 2018.

Newcastle Crown Court heard how the 33-year-old driver was believed to have been travelling at more than 40mph on the 30mph road when he struck the Newcastle University student at a pedestrian crossing on Wingrove Road.

The impact of the collision was so great that Emma’s lifeless body came to rest more than 36 metres down the road.

But Youssaf did not stop at the scene and instead fled the area in his Peugeot 307 – leaving Emma to die in the middle of the road.

Witnesses immediately attended to the teenager and called an ambulance. She was rushed to hospital but sadly doctors were unable to save her life and she was pronounced dead three days later.

Youssaf later handed himself in and claimed that he had tried to ring 999 three times but the call failed to connect. We found the 999 calls had been incorrectly dialled before being manually deleted from the phone.

He admitted a charge of death by careless driving but denied causing death by dangerous driving. The case went to trial and he was convicted of the more serious charge by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday.