Fire crews called to tackle blaze at a school in Abbey Wood South East London

Four fire crews and 25 firefighters from the London Fire Brigade (LFB) have been scrambled to tackle a blaze that has broken out at the De Lucy Primary school.

Crews were called to the Cookhill Road site on Thursday afternoon after a fire broke out in the middle of the school ripping through part of the school building.

Road closures have been put in place to assist in tackling the ongoing incident. Police and paramedics have also been called to the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Both the Met Police and LFB have been approached for comment