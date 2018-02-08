Investigation ongoing following the death of an infant at a property in Leicestershire

Shortly before 8am today (Thursday 8 April) officers were called to an address in Glen Park Avenue, Glenfield, by the East Midlands Ambulance Service reporting the death of an infant at the property.

Officers attended and following initial enquiries, a 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The cause of the infant’s death is currently being treated as unexplained. Our investigation is very much in its early stages and enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Detective Inspector Henry Henderson said: “This is an extremely sad incident involving the death of an infant at a property.

“Our officers remain in the area carrying out full enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

As part of our initial enquiries, a man has been arrested in connection with the incident and currently remains in police custody.

“Our investigation remains at a very early stage at this time.”