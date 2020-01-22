Police want to talk to him after a woman delivery driver was left with a fractured elbow in an attempted robbery in #Sheldon

On Saturday 13 March. a man tried to grab the woman’s car keys and punched her in the face. He then pushed her to the ground before fleeing empty-handed at about 11.45amon Frodesley Road in Sheldon.
The woman in her 60s, was later treated in hospital for a fractured elbow and a cut to her face and is thankfully making a good recovery.
Our enquiries are continuing and if you recognise the man in this image please message then via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk, 8am to midnight, or call 101 anytime, quoting crime reference number 20BE/71590G/21.
Or to tell us what you know not who you are call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.