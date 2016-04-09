A dog has had to have both eyes removed after heartless thugs beat him, threw acid on him and set him on fire

Gizmo was left with third and fourth degree burns after the attack which left him hospitalised for a week.

Owner Mandy Garner let her two-year-old Shih Tzu out of the house as normal but when found him he was shaking and covered in burns.

As well as severe burns and irreparable damage to his eyes, he was left with internal bruising and an injured mouth after being kicked or punched

Ms Garner shared her story on Facebook saying: “My service animal is the sweetest baby you can have, very playful and friendly. Now, his life will never be the same, he will never be able to play with his toys or even see again.”