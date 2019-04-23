A woman has sadly died following a report of a fire on Costa Street in Middlesbrough

On Friday 2nd April a fire, which took place around 1:30pm, this is still being investigated and is being treated as unexplained at this time.

The woman, aged in her early forties, sadly died at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in the early hours of Monday 5th April. A post mortem examination will take place in due course.

The woman’s family have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 051406.