Man Sentenced to Two and a Half Years in Prison for Drug Offences

Shaun Keenan aged 26 from Billingham has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison at Teesside Crown Court.

He was sentenced after being arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply by Stockton Neighbourhood Officers in April 2020.

The arrest was made on Marsh House Avenue in Billingham and over £500 worth of crack cocaine were seized from him.

Stockton Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Chris Smiles said: “This sentence is a great example of the positive outcome of stopping and searching people.

“Shaun Keenan has now been sentenced for his crimes and this means this is one less person dealing drugs in our communities.