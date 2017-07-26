Police Issue Warning to Vehicle Owners Following Thefts of Catalytic Convertors

Officers are warning vehicle owners to be vigilant following four thefts of catalytic convertors in Stockton and Middlesbrough

It is believed Hondas and Toyota vehicles have been targeted.

Three reports were from Stockton and one in Middlesbrough.

Police are offering advice to vehicle owners on keeping their vehicles safe in a bid to prevent thefts:

• If possible, park your vehicle in a garage

• If the car is in an exposed area, secure the converter to the vehicle as much as possible

• Consider installing private CCTV where your vehicle is in sight

• Install good quality lighting to potentially deter opportunist thieves

• Consider marking the part with a unique mark that can be easily identifiable if stolen