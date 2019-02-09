The family of missing Katie Foulds have thanked the public and emergency services for all the support they have received so far

Katie, who is missing from home in Blackburn, was last seen around 4.14pm on February 10 in St Annes, close to Pleasure Island.

As a result of a previous appeal a member of the public was identified who was in the area of St Annes beach on Wednesday, February 10, flying a drone. As a result of this, footage was obtained which shows a figure walking down the beach towards the water, close to South Promenade at approximately 4.27pm on February 10.

Sadly, and though officers cannot be certain, they believe at this time that the figure is Katie, 22.

Officers want to hear from anybody who was on the beach at St Annes at around the same time, who may have captured any further footage which could help us confirm the figure seen walking towards the sea is Katie.

Police are also keen to trace two people who were seen walking together along the beach in the direction of the pier around 4.20pm.

In a statement, Katie’s family said: “We have been overwhelmed by the love and support we have received from the public, particularly on social media, since Katie’s disappearance. Although we have not been able to read every single message, we have been touched by the way the communities in Blackburn, St Annes and further afield, have come together and helped in their own way.

“We would ask anybody who has any information which could help the police in the search for Katie to please contact them straight away.”

Katie is described as being around 5ft 5ins tall and has long brown hair with blonde highlights. She was last seen wearing a brown ‘teddy’ jacket and black leggings.

Anybody with information should call 101, quoting log 327 of February 12th.