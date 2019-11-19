Police are appealing for help to identify a man following a report of indecent behaviour aboard a Route 341 bus in the Essex Road area of Islington.

At approximately 9.10pm on Wednesday, 10 February, a 16-year-old girl was travelling on the bus towards Waterloo when she noticed a male passenger sitting nearby committing an indecent act.

The man is described as of large build with very short patchy hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a green jacket and trousers; he was not wearing shoes.

Anyone who has information that could assist in identifying the man pictured should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting reference Cad 6783/10Feb.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website where you will not be asked for your name and your IP address will not be noted.