Man goes on the rampage with a hammer and knife in Whitechapel injuring two

Police were called at 1.56am on Friday, 9 April to Whitechapel Road, junction with Cambridge Heath E1, following reports of people fighting with weapons.

Officers attended with LAS and found a man, aged in his 20s, suffering from stab injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

Police were later alerted to a man having attended an east London hospital with a stab injury to his arm. He is believed to be connected to the same incident.

Their conditions are not life-threatening.

There have been no arrests and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Road closures were in but have now been lifted.