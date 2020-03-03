Investigators are appealing for witnesses to a reported assault in a Maidstone park

.

At around 8.15pm on Thursday 8 April 2021, a woman was walking on a footpath in Mote Park towards Willington Street, when she was approached from behind by four teenagers.

It is alleged that the teenagers, two boys and two girls, then assaulted the woman causing injuries to her face and hand.

The victim, aged in her 40s, later went to hospital for medical attention.

The suspects are described as being white, aged between 16 and 18, around five feet and eight inches tall and with local accents. The two boys were of slim build and with short dark hair. Both were wearing dark clothing.

The two girls were of slim build. One had long dark shoulder-length hair and the second had long hair that fell past her shoulders.

Inspector Stephen Kent of the Maidstone Community Safety Unit said: ‘We are appealing to anybody who was in the park to call us if they saw the incident or four people fitting the description of the suspects.

‘The assault happened on the side of the park nearest to the Shepway estate and we are asking drivers with dashcam and residents with CCTV to check for footage that may assist the investigation.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting 46/57943/21.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete an online form on their website.