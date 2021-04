At approximately 3.40pm on Wednesday 7 April, there was a collision between a red Ford Focus, a black Nissan Leaf and a black Nissan panel van. The male driver of the Leaf sustained possible life-changing injuries.

We are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time and seen this incident or has dash cam footage of any of the vehicles before the collision to come forward.

If you can help in anyway, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 54210032345.