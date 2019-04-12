A paedophile has been jailed for 24 years after he was found guilty of raping two children

Stephen Dowle, formerly of Folkestone, was convicted of 12 offences, 11 of which were rape against two girls from 2000, following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court.

A report was made to Kent Police in 2017 when the Dowle’s first victim, now an adult, suspected he was targeting another child.

The investigation found that Dowle had told the second victim not to tell anyone of his actions and that she would have chocolate if she kept quiet.

The 42-year-old was sentenced to a total of 24 years when he appeared in court on Tuesday 6 April 2021. He must also serve an additional four years on licence.

Investigating officer DC Claire Baker said: ‘The abuse Dowle subjected his victims to is abhorrent and he clearly poses a significant risk to children.

‘I thank the victims for their co-operation and their courage in speaking out – I wish them the very best for the future and I hope this result inspires any victims of abuse to come forward and report it. We encourage anyone who thinks they have gone through or are currently going through something similar to tell someone they trust so they can get the help and support they deserve.’