Man Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Hartlepool Burglary

Kenneth Lowery, 52, of Bede Grove in Hartlepool has been sentenced to three years in prison at Teesside Crown Court this week for a burglary dwelling.

Kenneth stole £200 from the handbag of a victim in her 80s whilst at a Hartlepool property carrying out work as a window cleaner.

Speaking of the sentence, T/Detective Inspector Rick Mansell from Stockton CID said: “Lowery had known the victim for a number of years due to his profession and he had gained the trust of the victim over this time.

“He took advantage in his trusted position and stole money which he had no right to do.

“The victim who is vulnerable had taken the money out shortly prior to it being stolen to pay her bills and was understandably upset that Kenneth had committed this crime.

“Lowery’s actions are unforgiveable and the sentence given to him is a welcome one.