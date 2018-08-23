Police  have arrested three people after a drone was spotted being flown near to Aintree racecourse

On Thursday 9th April. during the three days of the Aintree Festival Merseyside Police officers are working with Crowded Space Drones (Jockey Club contractors) and the NPCC Counter Drone Team to monitor and respond to drone detections around the footprint of the racecourse.

The three men – a pilot, and two spotters – aged 54, 52 and 35 were arrested on Red Rum Close in Aintree on suspicion of offences under the Air Navigation Order. The drone was also seized.

A search of a vehicle linked to one of the men resulted in large quantity of cash also being seized.

Information has also been submitted to the Civil Aviation Authority.

Chief Superintendent Paul White said: “We have a team of officers and partners who are monitoring any drone activity around Aintree racecourse to establish if any offences have been committed.

“On this occasion they detected breaches in legislation which resulted in the three men being arrested and the drone being seized.