Police launch manhunt for stolen husky in Portsmouth

Hampshire Police are today appealing to the public for information on a stolen husky from the Portsmouth/Portchester area.

Police have today launched a appeal to find a stolen dog as an investigation is underway after a family from Southampton who had been desperately searching a large area for a week to find missing Arya, a young Siberian Husky who disappeared whilst on a walk in Hut Wood, Chandlers Ford on Friday 2nd April had infact been stolen.

Following a direct appeal witnesses have come forward with information and reported potential sightings, reports have been forwarded to both police and owner of the dog.

Members of the public are now being asked for information that may help if you live on or were travelling on the A27 between Portsmouth to Portchester at around 19:50hrs on the 2nd April.

Did u see two men in the area with either a white van or Dark blue Nissan Qashqai acting suspiciously or may have seen 2 men with 2 dogs then you are asked to save any Dash cam, CCTV or other video footage and contact the police.

Also they are looking for anyone who may have been travelling between Winchester and Bournemouth Road in Chandlers Ford on the 2nd of April between 9am and 12am and have dash cam footage or home CCTV?

Information indicated the two males had both a young small husky and a very young German shepherd tied to a bench whilst they were in their cars.

Husky’s are a breed of dog which are used to tough surroundings, the Husky is a very much loved family dog and companion, but too friendly for her own good after thieves targeted the dog whilst out on a walk with its companion male Husky.

Arya the friendly young female Husky became lost in woodland just off Winchester Road between Chandlers Ford and Chilworth when owners panicked making a week long search including a specialist drone team from Hampshire Community Search and rescue who usually only deal with missing people.

She was seen to run towards the Hut Wood area opposite Asda superstore but sadly new information has been provided which indicates she was in fact stolen.

Arya had a pink collar and pink harness on so is very distinctive, along with her size and markings.

Owner Monica has said she has contacted local kennels, vets, the microchip company, railway and Highway agencies and both also Councils informed in a bid for information.

Monica is desperate for the return of her beloved dog and has offered a reward fee for the return of her beloved Husky.

You are asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 20210409-1567